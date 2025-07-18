Stocks
DOMO

$DOMO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 18, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

July 18, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

$DOMO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,876,162 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DOMO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DOMO stock page):

$DOMO Insider Trading Activity

$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452
  • JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 90,325 shares for an estimated $668,068 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855

$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DOMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOMO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$DOMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $19.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Yi Fu Lee from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 03/07/2025

