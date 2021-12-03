Domo Slips As Q4 Revenue Guidance Falls Below Consensus

(RTTNews) - Shares of Domo, Inc. (DOMO), that operates a cloud-based platform, are falling more than 14% Friday morning after its fourth-quarter revenue outlook came in slightly below view.

Domo expects revenue to be in the range of $66.5 million to $67.5 million in the fourth quarter. This compares with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $67.71 million.

The company sees fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.37 and $0.41. The consensus estimate stands at $0.41 per share.

In the third quarter, Domo reported wider net loss at $28.51 million or $0.88 per share than net loss of $22.22 million or $0.75 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $10.3 million or $0.32 per share. Analysts were expecting loss of $0.34 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 21% year over year to $65.1 million.

DOMO, currently at $55.70, has traded in the range of $37.11- $98.35 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.