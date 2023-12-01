Domo Shares Rise After Adjusted Profit Surpasses View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Domo, Inc. (DOMO) are climbing more than 13% Friday morning after the company reported breakeven earnings for the third quarter that came in above a analysts' view.

The company reported loss of $16.41 million or $0.45 per share for the third quarter, narrower than $23.71 million or $0.69 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $24,000 or breakeven per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.12 loss per share.

Total revenue was $79.7 million, an increase of 1% year over year.

DOMO is at $10.74 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.78 - $19.09 in the last 1 year.

