DOMO Rides on Microsoft Collaboration and Expanding Clientele

Domo DOMO recently expanded its collaboration with Microsoft. The company announced integrations with Microsoft 365 and Teams to help users seamlessly collaborate and leverage data.



The integration will help customers easily embed data insights and apps in Word docs, Excel sheets, PowerPoint presentations, Outlook Emails and Teams Channels. The latest integration helps in syncing Domo data with Microsoft 365.



Moreover, it helps in sharing real-time data within Word and PowerPoint, and automatically updates data and maintains control over the refresh frequency and monitors changes with a “last refresh” label.



Customers can now embed Domo content into emails, append or create new datasets in Domo from email attachments, and create new Domo tasks and projects. Additionally, users can easily transform data in Excel to make edits and/or export new datasets to Domo from Excel and combine them with existing Domo data.



The Domo Teams integration enables interactive data sharing, posting and searching directly within Teams. Users can receive notifications in Teams and can leverage Domo and their data without having to leave their Teams environment.



The integration is expected to boost Domo’s user base, thereby driving subscription revenues. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Domo’s subscription revenues increased 19% year over year to $59.6 million. The subscription revenues contributed 85% to revenues.



Domo is also benefiting from improving gross retention, higher yields on market spending and improving partner contribution.



Domo’s shares are up 3.1% year to date, compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 28.4%. Meanwhile, the Computer & Technology sector has tumbled 11.2%.



For first-quarter fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $73.5 million to $74.5 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be 38-42 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $73.98 million, indicating 23.17% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for first-quarter loss stands at 40 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

