Stocks
DOMO

Domo Reports Smaller-than-Expected Quarterly Loss

Contributor
Sheryl Sheth TipRanks
Published

Cloud-software company Domo, Inc. (DOMO) reported a smaller-than-expected loss in fiscal Q1 fueled by top-line growth. Shares rose 1.3% to close at $66.50 on May 28.

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.26 per share, compared to the loss of $0.65 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had expected a loss of $0.43 per share.

Revenue for the quarter surged 24% year-over-year to $60.06 million, surpassing the Street’s estimates of $57.49 million.

Domo specializes in business intelligence tools and data visualization. (See Domo stock analysis on TipRanks)

Subscription revenue was up 23% year-over-year to $52.11 million, while billings for the quarter increased 25% to $58.24 million. Additionally, remaining performance obligations (RPO) stood at $284.3 million, up 24%.

Josh James, founder and CEO of the company said, “With a record Q1 across many metrics including new business and retention, our performance this quarter puts us in a great position to execute well for the remainder of FY22.”

In Q2, the company forecasts revenue and adjusted loss in the range of $60 million to $61 million and $0.35 - $0.39 per share, respectively. Consensus estimates for revenue and earnings are pegged at $59.74 million and ($0.43) per share, respectively.

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $246 million - $252 million, and a loss of between $1.33 and $1.41 per share. Street estimates are for revenue of $246.03 million and a $1.54 loss per share.

Following the robust Q1 results, Needham analyst Jack Andrews lifted the price target on the stock to $93, up from $91 implying 39.9% upside potential to current levels.

While maintaining a Buy rating, Andrews said, “We believe Domo has created a unique platform levered to the future requirements of enterprise analytics (self-service and scalability) without the exorbitant costs of implementation. As management executes changes in its sales strategy, we believe Domo, which trades at an EV/revenue multiple discount, can close the relative valuation gap to its Big Data software peer group.”

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $86.50 and implies upside potential of 30.1% to current levels. Shares have exploded 132.5% over the past year.

Domo scores an 8 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
Dell Delivers Blowout Q1 Results, Beat Expectations
Costco Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations; Street Says Buy
Burlington Stores Reports Blowout First-Quarter Results; Shares Dip

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOMO

Latest Stocks Videos

    AMC Becomes Latest Meme Stock of the Day

    AMC stock catches fire again as its market value surges above $15 billion. Benn Eifert of QVR Advisors talks about the meme stock frenzy. (Source: Bloomberg)

    2 days ago

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular