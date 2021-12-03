DOMO Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y
Domo DOMO reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.57%. The company had reported a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Domo reported revenues of $65.1 million, up 21% year over year.
Quarter Details
Domo’s subscription revenues witnessed a 13.3% year-over-year increase, reaching $56.6 million in the reported quarter. The subscription revenues contributed 87% to revenues.
Professional Services and other revenues contributed 13% to total revenues. The figure was $8.5 million, up 25.5% year over year.
Domo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Domo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote
In the reported quarter, Domo launched Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built on the Domo platform. The solutions will help customers create and promote content into production across the enterprise.
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 73.7% compared with 73% in the year-ago quarter.
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 300 bps on a year-over-year basis to 33.2%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 12.6%, down 160 bps year over year. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, reached 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 25.6%, up 380 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Operating loss was $25 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $18.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2021, Domo had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $84.25 million compared with $83.81 million as of Oct 31, 2020.
Free cash outflow was $1.52 million in the reported quarter.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Domo expects revenues in the range of $66.5-$67.5 million.
Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 37-41 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.
For fiscal 2022, Domo expects product revenues in the range of $254.5-$255.5 million.
Non-GAAP net loss is anticipated within $1.26-$1.30 per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Domo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
DOMO is up 2.1% against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 22.3% and Computer & Technology sector’s return of 21.6% year to date.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Computer & Technology sector are Nova Measuring Instruments NVMI, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Pinterest PINS.
Currently, Nova Measuring sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The long-term earnings growth rate stands at 32.2%.
Nova Measuring’s shares have returned 83.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 34.6% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 21.7%.
The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, is currently pegged at 46.2%.
AMD shares have returned 64.3% year to date, outperforming the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 34.5% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 21.6%.
Pinterest, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 52.7%.
PINS shares are down 43.4% compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 22.2% and Computer & Technology sector’s return of 21.7% year to date.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nova Ltd. (NVMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Domo, Inc. (DOMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.