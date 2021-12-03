DOMO Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Domo DOMO reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.57%. The company had reported a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Domo reported revenues of $65.1 million, up 21% year over year.

Quarter Details

Domo’s subscription revenues witnessed a 13.3% year-over-year increase, reaching $56.6 million in the reported quarter. The subscription revenues contributed 87% to revenues.



Professional Services and other revenues contributed 13% to total revenues. The figure was $8.5 million, up 25.5% year over year.



In the reported quarter, Domo launched Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built on the Domo platform. The solutions will help customers create and promote content into production across the enterprise.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 73.7% compared with 73% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 300 bps on a year-over-year basis to 33.2%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 12.6%, down 160 bps year over year. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, reached 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 25.6%, up 380 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Operating loss was $25 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $18.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, Domo had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $84.25 million compared with $83.81 million as of Oct 31, 2020.



Free cash outflow was $1.52 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Domo expects revenues in the range of $66.5-$67.5 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 37-41 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2022, Domo expects product revenues in the range of $254.5-$255.5 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is anticipated within $1.26-$1.30 per share.

