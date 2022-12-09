DOMO Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Subscription Revenues Up Y/Y

Domo DOMO reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The company reported a loss of 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues improved 21.4% year over year to $79 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.40%. International revenues in the reported quarter represented 22% of total revenues, unchanged sequentially.



Domo’s subscription revenues increased 21.9% year over year to $69 million in the reported quarter and contributed 87.4% to total revenues.



Professional Services and other revenues contributed 12.6% to total revenues. The figure was $10 million, up 18% year over year.



Domo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Domo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote

Domo’s shares were up 0.40% in after-hours trading.

Quarter Details

In the reported quarter, billings increased 5.4% year over year to $74 million. Domo achieved a customer gross retention rate of more than 90%.



Subscription gross margin expanded 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 85%.



However, in the fiscal third quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $60.6 million and accounted for 76.6% of revenues.



Operating income was $0.5 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the $6.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $71.1 million compared with $79.9 million as of Jul 31, 2022.



Total debt was $107.4 million as of Oct 31, 2022 compared with $106.3 million as of Jul 31, 2022.



Operating cash outflow was $6.48 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023.



Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) were $354.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 19% year over year.



RPO expected to be recognized as revenues in the next twelve months were $230.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 21% year over year.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $77-$78 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 7-11 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Domo expects fiscal fourth-quarter cash flow from operations to be negative, but improve sequentially.



For the fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $306-$307 million.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 68-72 cents per share for the fiscal year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Domo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Shares of Domo have declined 70% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 32.8%.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Richardson Electronics RELL, Sanmina SANM and Super Micro Computer SMCI. While Richardson Electronics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), both Sanmina and Super Micro sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Richardson Electronics, Sanmina and Super Micro Computer are up 91.6%, 53.2% and 94.8%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.