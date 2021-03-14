Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a pretty great week for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$62.44 in the week since its latest full-year results. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$210m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 2.5% smaller than expected, with Domo losing US$2.89 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:DOMO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Domo's seven analysts is for revenues of US$245.2m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.2% to US$2.79 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$236.1m and US$2.57 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Domo after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a pronounced increase to per-share loss expectations.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 11% to US$76.00, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Domo analyst has a price target of US$91.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Domo's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 17% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 21% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Domo is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Domo going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Domo you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

