Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) insiders sold US$3.2m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Domo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Product Officer & Executive VP of Engineering, Catherine Wong, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$919k worth of shares at a price of US$81.17 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$47.33). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Domo didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Domo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Domo. Specifically, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP of Engineering Catherine Wong ditched US$261k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Domo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Domo insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$177m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Domo Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Domo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Domo (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

