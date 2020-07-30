Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) closed the most recent trading day at $32.55, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOMO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DOMO to post earnings of -$0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.20 million, up 15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

DOMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $195.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.92% and +12.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOMO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DOMO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

