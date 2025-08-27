DOMO, INC. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DOMO, INC. (DOMO):

Earnings: -$22.93 million in Q2 vs. -$19.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.56 in Q2 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DOMO, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $0.88 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $79.72 million in Q2 vs. $78.41 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $-0.03 - $-0.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $78.5 Mln-$79.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $-0.11 - $-0.19 Full year revenue guidance: $316 Mln-$320 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.