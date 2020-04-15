Domo (DOMO) Soars: Stock Adds 10.7% in Session

Domo, Inc. DOMO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 22.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Domo. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Domo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Domo, Inc. Price

Domo, Inc. price | Domo, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Internet – Software industry is Cloudera, Inc. CLDR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.