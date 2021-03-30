Domo (DOMO) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $54.00, changing hands as low as $52.73 per share. Domo Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOMO shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, DOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.085 per share, with $79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.28.

