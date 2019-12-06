DOMO, DOCU, ULTA, ZUMZ On The Rise Following Earnings Results

(RTTNews) - We are featuring some stocks which climbed after-hours Thursday following the companies reported encouraging earnings results

1. Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

After the cloud-based software application company reported better-than-estimated earnings results, the stock was up 24.62% after-hours on Thursday after closing at $19.5 in the regular trading session. The company also provided fourth-quarter and full-year guidance, above the Consensus estimates.

Net loss in the third quarter was reported at $29.1 million or $1.05 per share, narrower than $32.55 million loss or $1.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $23.6 million or $0.85 from $27.87 million or $1.06 per share in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.01 per share.

Total revenue increased 22% to $44.77 million, year over year. Subscription revenue rose 24% to $37.84 million from last year.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $45.0 million to $46.0 million. Earnings excluding items, loss per share is seen between $0.94 and $0.98. Analysts estimate the company to report loss of $0.98 per share on revenues of $43.91 million for the period.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $172.2 million to $173.2 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $3.88 and $3.92. Analysts foresee revenue of $168.18 million and loss per share at $4.04.

Domo has recently been ranked as a G2 Crowd Leader for the fourth consecutive year based on real user feedback.

2. DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

Shares of DocuSign, a cloud-based software company, closed Thursday's trading at $69.5 and was up 9.93% after-hours. The company's third-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations and it also sees fourth-quarter earnings better than the consensus estimates.

Net loss in the third quarter was $46.6 million or $0.26 per share compared with net loss of $52.81 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter of the previous year. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $20.93 million or $0.11 per share versus $441000 or $0.00 per share last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of only $0.03 per share.

Total revenue was $249.5 million, an increase of 40% from last year. Subscription revenue rose 41% year-over-year to $238.1 million.

Revenue in the fourth quarter is expected in the range of $263 million to $267 million. Analysts estimate revenue at $260.41 million. Full-year revenue is anticipated in the range of $962 million to $966 million. The consensus estimate is $950.95 million.

3.Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty operates as a beauty products retailer, whose stock closed Thursday's trading at $236.02 and was trading 9.31% higher after-hours. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and provided strong full-year outlook.

Net income was reported at $129.7 million or $2.25 per share compared with $131.2 million or $2.18 per share last year. Analysts' estimate stood at $2.13.

Net sales in the third quarter increased 7.9% to $1.683 billion from $1.56 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Looking forward to full-year, Ulta Beauty expects earnings per share in the range of $11.93 to $12.03 compared to $11.86 to $12.06 guided previously. Revenues are expected to grow approximately 10% compared to the range of 9% to 12% provided earlier. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $11.93 on revenue growth of 10.7%.

4. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

The stock closed Thursday's trading at $30.56 and was up 8.77% after-hours, following upbeat third-quarter results and increased earnings outlook. Zumiez operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods.

Third-quarter net income was $19.2 million, or $0.75 per share, up from $13.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the corresponding period last year. The consensus estimate stood at $0.60. Net sales for the third quarter increased 6.1% to $264.0 million from $248.8 million in the last-year quarter.

Looking forward to fourth quarter, net sales are projected to be in the range of $314 to $320 million. EPS is seen in the range of $1.26 to $1.32. Analysts expect earnings of $1.17 and revenue of $318.5 million. Full-year earnings per share are now projected to range from $2.38 to $2.46, up from previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.20. The consensus estimate is only $2.16.

On December 4, 2019, Zumiez had announced its plan to buy back 100 million of common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.