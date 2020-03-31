Domino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO

Britain's biggest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza Group on Tuesday named former Costa Coffee Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul as its top boss replacing David Wild, whose departure was announced last year.

Paul, who led Costa Coffee from 2016 to 2019 ahead of its 3.9 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) sale to Coca-Cola KO.N last year, will join Domino's on May 1. (https://reut.rs/3bHWqUB)

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

