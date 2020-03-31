Domino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Tuesday named former Costa Coffee Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul as its top boss replacing David Wild, whose departure was announced last year.

Paul, who led Costa Coffee from 2016 to 2019 ahead of its 3.9 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) sale to Coca-Cola KO.N last year, will join Domino's on May 1. (https://reut.rs/3bHWqUB)

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK + 91 (80) 6182 2723; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.