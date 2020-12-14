Domino's to Pay Workers up to $1,200 in Bonuses

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) announced it was rewarding over 11,500 front-line employees this month by paying out $9.6 million in bonuses, a gesture that could see eligible workers in its company-owned stores and supply chain operations receive as much as $1,200.

It's the second time this year the world's largest pizzeria has rewarded its employees during the pandemic.

Image source: Domino's Pizza.

Sharing the wealth

Because Domino's business is built on delivery and takeout, it was perfectly positioned to benefit from the lockdowns that allowed restaurants to only utilize their off-premise offerings, if they had any.

CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement, "We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people."

Domino's has also said it is looking to hire 30,000 additional workers as demand remains elevated and workers elsewhere have lost their jobs because of the shutdowns.

The pizza chain announced in October its third-quarter global sales jumped almost 15% from last year on a 17.5% surge in comparable store sales in the U.S. Net profits were up 21.5% for the period. Year-to-date revenue is up 12% from the same time last year.

Shares of Domino's are up 30% this year.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.