Domino's to hire 5,000 staff as demand ramps up

June 1 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Tuesday said it was hiring 5,000 pizza chefs and delivery drivers to bolster its 1,100 UK stores as customer demand heats up.

The move comes as British pubs and restaurants that reopened after months of lockdown face a potential staffing crunch as they serve more hungry and thirsty customers over the warmer summer months.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.