US Markets
DPZ

Domino's to hire 20,000 workers in United States

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Domino's Pizza Inc and its franchisees would hire more than 20,000 people, including delivery experts and pizza makers, in the United States, the restaurant chain said on Monday.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N and its franchisees would hire more than 20,000 people, including delivery experts and pizza makers, in the United States, the restaurant chain said on Monday.

The pizza chain's move follows those of its peers, including McDonald's Corp MCD.N, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N and Dunkin Brands Group Inc DNKN.O, which have added tens of thousands of workers in recent weeks.

Domino's said both part-time and full-time positions would also include customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers.

The company, one of the few food chains to post a sales rise in the latest quarterly results, introduced contactless delivery and 'carside' delivery options for carry-out orders to strengthen sales at a time most restaurants have shuttered dine-in areas.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ MCD CMG DNKN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular