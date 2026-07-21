Domino's Stock Faces a Tough Test Between Value and Near-Term Risk

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ has pulled back enough to make valuation part of the debate again. The stock no longer looks stretched compared with several benchmarks, and the company still has a powerful franchise model.

The harder question is whether that reset is enough. Estimate pressure, softer ticket trends, margin strain and weaker cash conversion make DPZ look more like a patient investor’s watchlist stock than a clear bargain.

DPZ Valuation Has Reset to Lower Levels

DPZ trades at 16.57X forward 12-month earnings. That compares with 22.63X for the Zacks sub-industry, 23.03X for the Zacks sector and 20.74X for the S&P 500 index.

The discount also shows up against Domino’s own history. Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 14.21X and 40.6X, with a five-year median of 25.16X. That lower multiple gives investors a reason to ask whether much of the disappointment is already reflected in the share price.

Domino’s Results Are Strong but Not Clean

Second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues rose 4.3% year over year to $1.19 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $15.18 million. Earnings per share of $4.07 increased from $3.81 a year earlier but missed the consensus mark by 10 cents.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

Domino's Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

The positives were not minor. Supply-chain revenues increased, global franchise royalties improved and the system added 209 net stores, including 26 in the United States and 183 internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), remains a relevant peer in the same pizza category, where value messaging, delivery demand and franchisee economics are central investor issues.

Still, the quarter had weak spots. U.S. same-store sales increased just 0.1%, and international same-store sales declined 0.1%, excluding currency. Management pointed to strong order counts, but lower average ticket limited the benefit.

DPZ's Margin Pressure Still Clouds the Case

Domino’s is leaning more heavily on value at a time when the broader restaurant market remains promotional. The company revised its second-half marketing calendar and added Stuffed Crust to its Best Deal Ever promotion.

That may support traffic, but it also keeps the ticket and margin debate alive. Pricing rose just 0.2% in the quarter, while weaker product mix weighed on comparable sales.

Cost pressure adds another layer of risk. U.S. company-owned store gross margin declined to 11.4% in the second quarter from 15.6% a year earlier. Food costs, labor costs and insurance all moved against the company.

McDonald’s Corporation MCD, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is another useful reference point for investors watching value-led quick-service restaurant demand. Across the group, the challenge is not just driving visits but doing so without sacrificing too much pricing power or restaurant-level profitability.

Domino’s Cash Flow Leaves Some Questions

Cash generation also softened. Net cash provided by operating activities fell 3.9% year over year to $352.6 million in the first two fiscal quarters of 2026.

Free cash flow declined 5.5% to $313.6 million as capital expenditures rose to $39.0 million. The decline reflected changes in operating assets and liabilities, along with the timing and amount of advertising-related payments.

The balance sheet still requires attention. Long-term debt was about $4.88 billion at quarter-end, while first-half interest expense increased to $92.3 million from $90.2 million.

There are offsets. Domino’s repurchased $231.3 million of stock in the first half, had $1.23 billion remaining under its authorization and maintained a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share. Its leverage ratio also improved to 4.3X from 4.7X a year earlier.

Why DPZ Ratings Favor Patience

The bottom line is that DPZ has become more reasonably valued, but the operating setup is not yet clean enough to call the pullback a straightforward opportunity. The business still has durable advantages, yet ticket weakness, cost inflation and softer estimate trends keep the near-term case uneven.

DPZ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4. That rank points to caution over the next one to three months, especially with current-year earnings estimates down over the past 30 days.

The Style Scores tell a more mixed story. DPZ has a Growth Score of A, reflecting the appeal of its long-term business model. Its Value Score of C suggests only moderate cheapness, while a Momentum Score of F signals unfavorable near-term stock behavior. That combination supports a patient stance.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.