Domino's Spruces Up Menu With New Taco & Cheeseburger Pizzas

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ recently announced the launch of its speciality pizzas, namely, the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza.



The company continues to surprise customers with relentless menu innovation. Moreover, TV commercials regarding the same will be attested starting Aug 31. Priced at $11.99 each, the new items have been crafted specially for delivery purposes.



Domino's chicken taco pizza comes with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese and cheddar cheese toppings. Meanwhile, the cheeseburger pizza comes with mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.



Domino's executive vice president-chief marketing officer, Art D'Elia stated, "Now friends and family who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night won't be disappointed. Domino's new taco and cheeseburger pizzas are sure to satisfy everyone."



During the second quarter of 2020, the company rolled out chicken wings with a new variety of sauces. Priced at $7.99, the 10-piece wing option had been renovated in accordance with customer feedback.



Nonetheless, new products have been incorporated in the pipeline and are expected to be launched soon.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 42.7% so far this year, compared with the industry’s 0.5% growth. Notably, the company has been benefiting from continual menu innovation and digitalization efforts. Also, its digital loyalty program Piece of the Pie Rewards continues to contribute significantly to traffic gains. The extended ways to order a pizza have thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock's earnings growth potential.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, Jack in the Box Inc. JACK and El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO. Papa John's sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Jack in the Box and El Pollo Loco carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Papa John's has a three-five year earnings per share growth rate of 8%.



Jack in the Box 2021 earnings are expected to surge 17.7%.



El Pollo Loco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.1%, on average.

