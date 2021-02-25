US Markets
DPZ

Domino's sales rise slightly short of estimates as coronavirus curbs ease

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Domino's Pizza Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from rival fast-food chains and restaurants that reopened after the easing of some COVID-19 curbs.

Adds shares, details from results, background

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from rival fast-food chains and restaurants that reopened after the easing of some COVID-19 curbs.

Shares of the company were down 3% in premarket trading.

Analysts have raised concerns over the ability of pizza chains, including Domino's, to keep up heightened sales levels seen during the lockdowns in a post-pandemic world, as more dine-in restaurants open up and compete for customers.

Sales at Domino's U.S. stores open for more than a year rose 11.2%, missing market estimates of 12.48%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, from $129.3 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.39 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More