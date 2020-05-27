Domino’s Repays $100 Million of Debt Following Record Growth in April and May

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is in no danger of running out of cash. The pizza delivery leader posted an operating update on Wednesday that showed surging demand through most of April and May equating to a record start to the fiscal second quarter.

Sales rose 16% at U.S. locations over the past two months, including a 22% spike in the four weeks that ended on May 17. Rival Papa John's International said in its own filing that sales rose by over 30% through May 24.

Image source: Getty Images.

Domino's management was careful to note that the surge was fueled in part by unique and temporary factors. "We are seeing a tailwind as consumer behavior across the restaurant industry has shifted toward delivery and carryout," CEO Ritch Allison said in a press release, "though we are not sure whether this trend will continue for the remainder of the second quarter or how long this tailwind might last."

Still, executives were pleased enough with the growth, and the related cash flow spike, that they repaid a large chunk of the debt they took on when the pandemic first struck the industry. Domino's erased $100 million of the extra $158 million it borrowed in March.

The chain said it believes this will be its last intra-quarter update, and it aims to resume normal operating releases with its upcoming second-quarter earnings report on July 16.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Domino's Pizza wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.