Domino's Promotes Joe Jordan To U.S. & Global Services President

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), said on Friday that it has promoted Joe Jordan to the role of President, U.S. & Global Services, and Art D'Elia to Executive Vice President - International, with effect from May 1.

In his new role, Jordan will lead the pizza chain's American business and major markets around the globe. He most recently worked as Executive Vice President - International of Domino's since 2018.

As Executive Vice President - International, D'Elia will take care of the company's business in over 90 countries. D'Elia most recently served as Executive Vice President - Chief Marketing Officer of Domino's since 2020.

