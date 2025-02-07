Domino's Pizza's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DPZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Domino's Pizza. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $145,636, and 9 are calls, amounting to $321,740.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $410.0 to $540.0 for Domino's Pizza during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Domino's Pizza stands at 93.75, with a total volume reaching 1,661.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Domino's Pizza, situated within the strike price corridor from $410.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.7 $11.6 $12.6 $540.00 $45.3K 14 116 DPZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.6 $12.6 $540.00 $42.8K 14 150 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.6 $11.6 $12.3 $540.00 $41.8K 14 356 DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.5 $12.5 $12.5 $410.00 $41.2K 132 36 DPZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $5.8 $5.8 $420.00 $41.1K 195 72

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and narrow-moat Papa John's.

In light of the recent options history for Domino's Pizza, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Domino's Pizza Currently trading with a volume of 144,942, the DPZ's price is down by -0.26%, now at $469.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $449.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $402. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Domino's Pizza, targeting a price of $496.

