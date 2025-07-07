Domino's Pizza's Online $9.99 Offer Of Any Pizza With Any Toppings On July 7- Aug. 3

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, announced its "Best Deal Ever' promotion, offering any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each when they order online between July 7 and August 3.

Domino's $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings.

The company is also allowing customers to build three secret menu pizzas for $9.99 each, as recommended by Domino's very own pizza chefs. These include Rachel's Sweet Buffalo, Spencer's Garlic Parm Bananza, and Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt.

Rachel's Sweet Buffalo comes with New York Style Crust with robust-inspired tomato sauce and pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, and hot buffalo sauce; Spencer's Garlic Parm Bananza is a Handmade Pan Crust with garlic parmesan sauce and sausage, banana peppers, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese; and Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt comes with Crunchy Thin Crust with alfredo sauce and spinach, feta, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese.

Customers are asked to visit dominos.com or use Domino's mobile app to build any of these underground favorites and partake in the $9.99 deal.

Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president - chief marketing officer, said, "Our most popular deal is back - and it's all thanks to our customers. We heard how much they loved experimenting with different crusts, sauces and toppings they don't normally order. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino's pizza, the possibilities for creating customized, mouthwatering pizzas are almost endless. Whether you're craving a classic favorite or feeling adventurous, this deal delivers delicious pizza at a great value."

In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 through digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Domino's Pizza operates more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets, with independent franchise owners accounting for 99% of Domino's stores. The firm generated global retail sales of over $19.2 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 23.

