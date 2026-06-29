Domino's Pizza vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Domino's Pizza maintains a delivery-first model with strong profitability and a significant global footprint.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is pivoting toward a franchise-heavy model to improve liquidity and reduce debt.

Can the pizza giant's stability outweigh the burger chain's aggressive turnaround as investors look for restaurant value in 2026?

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The restaurant industry is shifting rapidly as delivery technology and evolving consumer habits redefine value. Choosing between Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) requires weighing stable dominance against a high-stakes turnaround.

Domino's has long defined the delivery-first model, leveraging its massive scale and proprietary technology to own the pizza market. Meanwhile, Red Robin is undergoing a significant transformation by selling company-owned locations to franchisees to improve its financial health. Both represent distinct paths within the retail-stocks landscape, appealing to different risk tolerances.

The case for Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza is a leader among retail stocks, operating a global pizza delivery model. It sells delivery and carryout pizzas through more than 22,100 locations across roughly 90 international markets. The business relies heavily on its proprietary technology and partnerships with aggregators like Uber Technologies and DoorDash to reach its customer base.

In 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $4.9 billion, representing approximately 5% growth over the previous year. This performance resulted in net income of close to $602 million. These results reflect a net margin of roughly 12.2%, the percentage of revenue retained as profit.

The company holds some debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.3x as of its December 2025 balance sheet. It maintained a current ratio of roughly 1.7x, which indicates its ability to cover short-term debts with assets such as cash and inventory. For the same period, free cash flow reached nearly $672 million, which is the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital projects.

The case for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers operates a chain of casual dining restaurants specializing in gourmet burgers and appetizers. As of late 2025, the company managed roughly 475 restaurants across the United States and Canada. The company is currently shifting toward a more franchise-heavy model, having recently divested 116 company-owned locations to generate cash for debt reduction.

For 2025, Red Robin reported revenue of approximately $1.2 billion, a 3% decline from the prior year. The company recorded a net loss of roughly $23 million — an improvement from the larger loss reported in 2024. This performance resulted in a net margin of approximately -1.9%, indicating that total expenses exceeded sales for the year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Red Robin carried a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.4x. The current ratio stands at approximately 0.4x, suggesting the company may face challenges meeting its short-term financial obligations with its existing assets. However, it generated a positive free cash flow of $6 million during 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Competition in the pizza market is intense, with Domino's facing pressure from national brands like Yum! Brands and Papa John's International. The company also relies on single suppliers for key ingredients like cheese and meat, which creates potential for supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, its debt of roughly $4.8 billion requires significant cash flow for servicing and restricts its financial flexibility.

Red Robin faces risks related to its substantial debt and the complex execution of its 'First Choice' transformation plan. Profitability is also sensitive to fluctuations in beef and poultry costs, as well as rising labor expenses, which can impair net margins. Additionally, the chain must compete with lower-priced alternatives while managing its aging physical restaurant locations and shifting consumer preferences.

Valuation comparison

While Red Robin looks cheaper based on its P/S ratio, Domino's offers a more attractive valuation relative to future earnings estimates, as reflected in the Forward P/E.

Metric Domino's Pizza Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 15.5x 71.8x 28.6x P/S ratio 2.0x 0.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While Red Robin is trying to execute a turnaround that could lift its stock, long-term investors should consider buying Domino’s instead. It has delivered consistent, profitable growth for several years, indicating a solid competitive advantage in the fast-food industry.

Dominos has delivered superior shareholder returns, with its stock more than doubling over the past decade despite the recent fall. Red Robin stock has fallen 84% from its level 10 years ago, a decline attributable to inconsistent revenue growth.

Domino’s has demonstrated more consistent financial results, which speaks to its competitive position. It has a massive location footprint, giving the business significant scale and global reach. Its same-store sales growth is consistent, even amid macroeconomic headwinds over the past few years, reflecting its focus on value.

Importantly, Domino’s has steadily grown its earnings per share despite its focus on offering value, demonstrating a profitable growth strategy and a strong brand. By comparison, Red Robin has delivered several years of negative earnings without showing a steady upward trend.

Domino’s anticipates more sales, profits, and store openings to drive further growth through 2028. Analysts are not projecting a profitable year for Red Robin anytime soon. This positive outlook and competitive position makes Dominos a better investment.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Yum! Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.