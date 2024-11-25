Domino’s Pizza Updates Shareholding Disclosure

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has corrected an error in its recent shareholding disclosure, adjusting the number of shares indirectly held by the Meij Family Trust from 529,907 to 519,907. This update is significant for investors tracking the company’s stock and director interests. Such corrections highlight the importance of accurate reporting in financial markets.

