Domino's Pizza Uncovers 'Treat Yo Self' Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza For $9.99

November 10, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ, DOM.L, DPUKY), Monday announced the launch of Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza under Specialty Pizzas.

The newly introduced variety lineup with 10 other specialty pizzas, which the customers can relish at $9.99 each when they select Domino's Mix and Match deal.

The new dish is made with grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapenos, provolone, cheese made with 100 percent real mozzarella and topped with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.

The offer can be availed by checking in their website or using Domino's mobile application.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 0.40 percent higher at $411.81 on the Nasdaq.

