Domino's Pizza To Sell Iceland Business For GBP 13.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said on Monday that it has signed a binding sale and purchase deal with PPH ehf., an investment consortium, for the sale of its Iceland business Pizza Pizza ehf. The deal is valued at around 13.7 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis, to be paid in cash. Domino's expects to complete the deal by May-end, after securing Icelandic competition approval by May 10. In the early phase, the company plans to use the sale proceeds to reduce company debt.

Domino's Iceland now operates 23 stores and in fiscal 2020, reported underlying operating profit of 0.6 million pounds.

The sale of the Iceland franchise is part of the company's earlier-announced plan on October 2019 to depart from all directly operated international markets so that it can solely concentrate on its main UK and Ireland operations.

The Iceland sale follows the exit in 2020 from Domino's Norway and the announcement on March 8 of the exit from its Swedish business. Discussions are continuing regarding a disposal of its Swiss operations.

Birgir Bieltvedt, a consortium partner, is an indirect owner of DP Norway AS. Domino's has, in a separate deal, agreed to sell its Swedish franchise or PPS Foods AB to Bieltvedt's vehicle, Eyja fjárfestingafélag III ehf.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.