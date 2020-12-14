Domino's Pizza To Pay Up To $1,200 Special Bonus To Hourly Workers In December - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced this week that more than 11,500 company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members and drivers will receive a special bonus in December, an investment totaling more than $9.6 million.

The pizza company said eligible team members will earn up to $1,200 in bonus compensation. It had previously paid a special bonus to frontline workers at its corporate stores and supply chain centers. It also provided paid time off to its part-time, frontline team members impacted by COVID-19.

