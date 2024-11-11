News & Insights

Domino’s Pizza Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 11, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company now holding significant voting power through securities lending agreements. This change highlights the dynamic nature of investment management and control within major corporations, making it a point of interest for stock market watchers. Investors may want to keep an eye on how these changes in holdings could impact the company’s future strategic decisions.

