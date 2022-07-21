Domino's Pizza sales drop less than expected

Adds details on results, background and profit

July 21 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly U.S. same-store sales on Thursday as it benefited from price increases and robust demand for its pizzas and chicken wings.

U.S. same-store sales at the world's largest pizza chain dropped 2.9% in the second quarter, compared with a 4.8% fall estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Still, an acute labor crunch has led to shorter store hours and lengthier delivery times at the world's largest pizza chain in the past few quarters, prompting customers to seek their fill of pies from other joints.

Net income declined to $102.5 million, or $2.82 per share, from $116.6 million, or $3.06 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.