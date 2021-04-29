US Markets
DPZ

Domino's Pizza quarterly revenue misses estimates on slowing demand

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Domino's Pizza Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its pizzas weakened after coronavirus-led restrictions were eased in the United States, sending shares down 3%.

Adds background on competition, share move

April 29 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its pizzas weakened after coronavirus-led restrictions were eased in the United States, sending shares down 3%.

The world's largest pizza chain was pressured by competition from those including McDonald's Corp MCD.N and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N, as the roll-out of vaccines and easing lockdowns encouraged consumers to dine out at restaurants.

Total revenue rose to $983.7 million in the first quarter from $873.1 million a year earlier, compared with estimates of $984.77 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $117.8 million, or $3 per share, from $121.6 million, or $3.07 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ MCD CMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular