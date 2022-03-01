Markets

Domino's Pizza Q4 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) reported Tuesday that net income for the fourth quarter grew to $155.69 million or $4.25 per share from $151.90 million or $3.85 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 1.0 percent to $1.34 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year. U.S. same store sales increased 1.0 percent and International same store sales increased 1.8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.28 per share on revenues of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Global retail sales increased 9.0 percent, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency and the 53rd week impact.

On February 24, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022, to be paid on March 30, 2022.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its two- to three-year outlook for global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, of 6 to 10 percent and global net unit growth of 6 to 8 percent.

