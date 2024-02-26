Domino's Pizza Q4 EPS Rises; Backs Long-term Growth View

(RTTNews) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income edged down 0.6 percent to $157.3 million from last year's $158.3 million.

Earnings per share, however, grew 1.1 percent to $4.48 from prior year's $4.43.

Total revenues edged up 0.8 percent to $1.40 billion from $1.39 billion in the prior year, primarily due to higher global franchise royalties and fees.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $4.38 per share on revenues of $1.42 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total global retail sales grew to $5.73 billion from last year's $5.46 billion. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 4.9 percent for the fourth quarter.

U.S. same store sales growth was 2.8 percent and international same store sales growth was 0.1 percent.

On February 21, the company's Board of Directors approved a 25 percent increase to its per share quarterly dividend to $1.51 per share, to be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record as of March 15.

The Board also authorized an additional share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of stock.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its long-term guidance for years 2024 to 2028, expecting 7 percent annual global retail sales growth and 8 percent annual income from operations growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Domino's Pizza shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $443.50.

