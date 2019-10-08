Domino's Pizza Q3 U.S. Same Store Sales Up 2.4%; Announces Long-range Outlook

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reported that U.S. same store sales for the third-quarter grew 2.4%, continuing the positive sales momentum in the company's U.S. business. The company announced a new long-range outlook for certain business metrics.

The international division also posted positive results, with same store sales growth of 1.7% during the third-quarter.

Global retail sales increased 5.8% in the third quarter, or 7.5% without the negative impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The company had third quarter global net store growth of 214 stores, comprised of 40 net new U.S. stores and 174 net new international stores.

The company announced a new long-range outlook for certain business metrics. The new two- to three-year outlook replaced the company's prior three- to five-year outlook. The company now expects U.S. same store sales growth to be 2%-5%, compared to the prior estimation of 3%-6% growth.

The company projects international same store sales growth to be 1%-4%, compared to the prior outlook of 3%-6% growth.

