Domino's Pizza Q3 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) reported third quarter earnings per share of $2.49, up 21.5% year-on-year. The company noted that the increase in EPS was driven by higher net income, as well as a lower weighted average diluted share count, primarily resulting from the share repurchases during the trailing four quarters. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenues were $967.72 million, up 17.9% from prior year. The company said the increase was primarily due to higher U.S. retail sales resulting from same store sales growth and an increase in store counts during the trailing four quarters. Analysts expected revenue of $952.97 million, for the quarter.

For the third quarter, global retail sales increased 14.4%, or 14.8% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales were up 17.5%. The international business recorded same store sales growth of 6.2%.

During the quarter, the company reported 209 gross new stores and 83 net new stores. The company noted that its net store growth reflects the closure of 126 stores, primarily in India.

As of September 6, 2020, the company had approximately: $330.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; and $4.11 billion in total debt.

Shares of Domino's Pizza were down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.