Domino's Pizza Promotes Kate Trumbull To EVP And Chief Marketing Officer

(RTTNews) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced Thursday the promotion of Kate Trumbull to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, effective Nov. 1, 2024.

In her new role, Trumbull will oversee global marketing and continue to report to Joe Jordan, President, U.S. and Global Services.

Additionally, Risa O'Hara and the international marketing team will report to Trumbull as part of this expanded global marketing organization.

Most recently, in March 2023, she was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Domino's, overseeing advertising, media, product innovation, and national sales.

During her 13-year tenure at Domino's, Trumbull has held multiple leadership roles, progressing from Program Leader of Hispanic Marketing to Director of Loyalty, to Director of Digital Advertising, and to Vice President of Advertising.

Trumbull joined Domino's in 2011 from Procter & Gamble, where she worked on several iconic brands, including Tide and Gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.