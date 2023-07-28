Domino's Pizza Posts Huge Free Cash Flow Growth- Ideal for Options Traders

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) produced excellent profit and free cash flow (FCF) growth in Q2, although its U.S. same-store sales growth was flat. Nevertheless, if its FCF can sustain this growth rate, DPZ stock could move significantly higher. That would be ideal for options traders, including long-call option holders and out-of-the-money short-put traders.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Domino's reported that global sales were up 5.8% YoY, although for its U.S. stores open during the past 12 months sales were up just 0.1%.

Free Cash Flow is What is Important

Initially DPZ stock was flat after the results, but it's now trading up 4.5% from Monday at $403.81 in early Friday, July 28 trading. This is because investors now realize what is important for investors - its free cash flow growth.

For example, Domino's generated $204.3 million in first free cash flow, up 69% from the first half of last year when it made just $120.75 million.

Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings Release

Moreover, in Q2 alone it generated $127.6 in operating cash flow, and after deducting $18.9 billion in capex spending, its FCF for the quarter was $108.7 million. This was 13.6% over the prior Q1 FCF of $95.7 million, and also up 99% from last year's Q2 FCF of $54.4 billion.

The point is that Domino's is now on a run-rate FCF growth rate of at least 54.4% (i.e., 13.6% QoQ FCF growth rate x 4). That has major implications for its present valuation.

FCF Growth Can Push DPZ Stock Higher

For example, using the $108.7 million Q2 FCF level (i.e., $434.8 million annually) and assuming it grows by 54.4% over the next year brings it up to $671 million. That means at today's market cap of $14.13 billion, Domino's is at just 21x FCF.

Another way to look at it is the reverse - DPZ stock has a 4.76% FCF yield (i.e., 1/21x). A more normal valuation for the stock would be 33x FCF or a 3.0% FCF yield. That implies that its market cap should be significantly higher.

For example, if we multiply our forecast of $671 million in FCF over the coming year by 33x, the market cap should be $22.1 billion. That implies DPZ stock could rise by 56.7% (i.e., $22.1 billion/$14.13 billion).

In other words, DPZ stock is potentially worth $632.77 per share (i.e., $408.31 x 1.544). This has major implications for options traders.

Buying Long-Term Calls and Shorting Near-Term OTM Puts

For example, with a view that DPZ stock will soar over the next year, traders could buy calls that are 3 or 4 months out with a higher strike price than normal. For example, the $480 strike price calls for Dec. 15 expiration trade for $5.85, and the $500 strike price calls are at just $3.60 per call contract.

DPZ Calls Expiring Dec. 15, 2023 - Barchart - As of July 28, 2023

That means that the trader has 140 days to see DPZ stock rise 19% to at least $485.85 for the $480 call buyer and 24% for the $500 strike price call buyer. But if they believe the stock will start to move towards the $632.77 price target by the end of the year, this strategy could produce huge profits.

Moreover, on a near-term basis, traders can also make money by shorting out-of-the-money (OTM) puts. For example, the Aug. 18 expiration option chain, which is 3 weeks away, shows that the $392.50 strike price, 3.0% below today's price, trades for $4.30 per put contract. That represents an immediate 1.1% yield

DPZ Puts - Expiring Aug. 18, 2023 - Barchart - As of July 28, 2023

That means that the trader show enters an order to “Sell to Open” 1 put contract at $392.50 (after posting $39,250 in cash and/or margin with their brokerage firm), and can immediately make $430.00. This $430 represents 1.1% of the $39,250 invested in the strategy.

In fact, if it can be repeated every 3 weeks, or 17 times a year, the annualized return could be over 19.3% annually.

This shows that there are good ways to make money in DPZ stock, despite its recent rise, based on its powerful free cash flow growth.

