Domino’s Pizza Posts 5.5% EPS Decline

Key Points Revenue was $1,145.1 million, missing analyst estimates by approximately 0.04%. Revenue increased 4.3%, but diluted EPS was $3.81, missing GAAP consensus by 3.3% and down 5.5% from last year.

Income from operations increased 14.8%, yet net income fell 7.7% compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to higher taxes and investment losses.

U.S. and international same store sales grew with 178 net new stores, but company-owned store gross margin fell 2.0 percentage points.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ), the world's largest pizza delivery company, released its second quarter results for fiscal 2025 on July 21, 2025. The main takeaway was modest headline misses on both revenue and earnings per share (GAAP). Revenue was $1,145.1 million. Revenue was slightly below analyst estimates, and revenue increased from $1,097.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $1,145.1 million in 2025. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $3.81, missing the $3.94 GAAP consensus estimate and falling from $4.03 a year ago. Same store sales improved in both its U.S. and international segments, while income from operations jumped 14.8%. Net income, however, fell, largely reflecting higher taxes and an unfavorable investment swing. Overall, the quarter showed steady operational performance and ongoing expansion, even as persistent margin pressures and one-off items impacted bottom line results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $3.81 $3.94 $4.03 (5.5 %) Revenue $1.15 billion $1.15 billion $1.10 billion 4.3 % Income from Operations $225.0 million $196.1 million 14.8 % Net Income $131.1 million $141.98 million (7.7 %) Global Retail Sales Growth (Ex-FX) 5.6 % 7.2 % (1.6 pp)

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Domino's Pizza operates primarily as a franchisor, with approximately 99% of its 21,500-plus locations run by independent franchisees. Growing its presence in over 90 countries, it generates revenue through royalties, franchise fees, and a large proprietary supply chain, mainly in the U.S.

The company’s recent focus has centered on expanding its digital platforms—which now account for more than 85% of U.S. retail sales—while driving menu innovation and strengthening its loyalty program. Key success factors for the business include maintaining consistent supply chain quality, rapid global store growth, and staying ahead with technological innovations to support both franchisees and customer engagement. Management continues to prioritize robust market share, efficient capital allocation, and steady international expansion as its primary paths for long-term growth.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, Domino's Pizza delivered year-on-year GAAP revenue growth and higher GAAP operating income, but headline metrics (GAAP) fell shy of analyst expectations. While the revenue figure (GAAP) was slightly below consensus, Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $3.81 represented a 3.3% miss, mainly due to a higher tax provision—up $12.1 million—and an unfavorable swing in investment results. Total income from operations climbed 14.8%, bolstered by a pre-tax gain from refranchising company-owned Maryland stores and stronger supply chain margins, which offset ongoing margin pressure in its own store base.

U.S. same store sales increased 3.4%, below the 4.8% gain in the prior year quarter. International same store sales grew 2.4%, a slight improvement. Notably, the U.S. store base expanded by 30 net units, while international operations added 148 net stores, maintaining a strong global development trend.

Operationally, the company completed its roll-out on both DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery platforms—a key milestone anticipated to drive delivery volumes in the back half of the year. The digital ordering experience, already covering most U.S. transactions, continues to be a major focus, supported by ongoing technology investments and platform updates.

Supply chain gross margin improved by half a percentage point to 11.8%. However, company-owned U.S. store gross margin declined to 15.6%, down 2.0 percentage points, attributed to higher food and insurance costs—partly a result of passed-through ingredient price inflation. Despite these cost pressures, overall profitability was supported by stable franchise operations and efficiencies elsewhere in the system.

The quarter also included a $3.9 million pre-tax gain linked to the refranchising of Maryland stores, reflecting the shift toward an asset-light approach. Free cash flow performance strengthened in the first half, up 43.9% on a year-to-date basis. This improvement was due to working capital changes and reduced capital expenditures. During the quarter, the company repurchased and retired 315,696 shares of common stock for a total of $150 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.74 per share, continuing its trend of consistent shareholder returns.

Understanding Segment Trends and Menu Initiatives

Menu innovation remained a driver as the company leaned into new products such as its Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza. As the only major “crust type” not previously in the lineup, this new pizza product was well-received and positioned to raise both average order value and market share in the highly competitive U.S. quick service pizza segment. The company implemented a $4 upcharge for stuffed crust to drive ticket size, with initial customer satisfaction scores meeting internal expectations.

The quarter also featured aggressive value-oriented promotions, such as the “Best Deal Ever” campaign. Leadership highlighted the ability of franchisees to support such promotions, thanks to what was described as “best-in-class unit economics.” The company maintained market share growth across its U.S. and international businesses, attributing gains to both product and digital improvements as well as the aggregator delivery platform expansions.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

While Domino's Pizza did not offer explicit EPS or revenue guidance for the next quarter or full fiscal year, management reiterated existing outlooks for key operating trends. The company expects U.S. system same store sales to rise 3%, primarily weighted to the second half of the year due to the full effect of DoorDash and other ongoing initiatives. International same store sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) is forecast to be between 1% and 2%, reflecting continued macro and geopolitical headwinds in some global markets. Net domestic unit growth guidance remains at approximately 175 stores, and the company targets operating profit growth of about 8%, excluding the impact of currency.

Leadership did not raise or lower its existing forward-looking targets, maintaining a measured view in light of ongoing food cost inflation, potential competitive pricing activity, and risks from international markets. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.74 per share, sustaining its capital return policy. Investors watching Domino's Pizza in coming quarters will likely focus on the financial impact of new menu items, the incremental contribution from expanded delivery partnerships, and the company’s ability to manage cost inflation and preserve margins as it executes its growth strategy.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

