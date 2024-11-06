Domino’s Pizza Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited successfully passed key resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of two Non-Executive Directors, Lynda O’Grady and Tony Peake. Resolutions 4 and 5 were withdrawn. These outcomes reflect the company’s ongoing governance and strategic planning efforts.

