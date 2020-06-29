Domino's Pizza Offers Contactless, Carside Delivery

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza has launched contactless, carside delivery service at its stores across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain noted that the new "Domino's Carside Delivery" service is a contactless carryout option that can be opted by customers when they place a prepaid online order. The service is currently available from 4 pm to 9 p.m. in stores across the nation, while additional hours may vary by location.

"Domino's is all about providing a delicious, hot meal, the way customers want it - whether via carryout or delivery. Domino's Carside Delivery gives customers the option to stay in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout experience," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president-chief innovation officer.

While placing a prepaid digital carryout order, customers will be able to see the option for Domino's Carside Delivery. After selecting the option, they will be prompted to add the color, make and model of their vehicle, which will be used to identify them when they arrive at the store.

Customers can also select where they will like their order placed - the passenger side, back seat, trunk, or the option to decide when they arrive.

On arriving at the store, customers can notify the store by hitting the "I'm here" button on Domino's Tracker page or by replying "HERE" to Domino's opt-in text. A team member from the store will deliver the order to their vehicle.

The restaurant industry, the second-largest private-sector employer in the U.S., is among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurant operators nationwide have reported sharp declines in sales and employment levels in recent months following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Contactless delivery options, including curbside pickup and carside delivery services are gaining in popularity amid the pandemic as customers make fewer trips to stores.

In mid-April, Domino's rival Pizza Hut said it started contactless curbside pickup at participating restaurants nationwide. The company also said it will introduce new tamper proof safety seals, which will be applied to all medium and large pizza boxes. The new safety seal must be broken by the customer in order to access the food inside.

