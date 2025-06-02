Domino's Pizza To Offer Large Two-topping Carryout Pizzas For $6.99 Each

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Monday launched a special deal, offering large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each from June 2 to 8.

The offer is available for any large pizza with two toppings, including Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust.

Additionally, customers can try Domino's delectable new Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza for a $3 upcharge.

In the pre-market hours, DPZ is trading at $473.82 on the Nasdaq.

