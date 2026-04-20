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Domino's Pizza Now Offers 50% Discount On All Menu-Priced Pizzas Ordered Online

April 20, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Monday announced that customers can now get 50 percent discount on all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from April 20 to 26.

"From the first pick to the final round, Domino's is here with a deal that makes draft-day gatherings even better. Whether you're feeding a full watch party or just grabbing a slice between picks, all pizzas are 50% off when ordered online," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president - chief restaurant officer.

Additionally, customers who order Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust online will receive a free Domino's Slice Sauce through June 14.

In the pre-market hours, DPZ is trading at $372.90, up 0.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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