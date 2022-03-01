Domino's Pizza Names Russell Weiner As New CEO; Names Next CFO

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), said on Tuesday that it has named its COO and President of Domino's U.S., Russell Weiner as new CEO with effect from May 1. Weiner will succeed Ritch Allison, who has opted to retire.

Allison will continue to provide his guidance to the company in an advisory capacity until he retires from Domino's on July 15.

Also, in connection with the new CEO appointment, David Brandon will transit from Chairman of the Board, to the newly formed role of Executive Chairman, with effect from May 1.

In addition, the company has named Sandeep Reddy as Domino's next CFO, effective from April 1.

As CFO of Six Flags, Reddy had led the company's emergence from the pandemic with strong financial results in 2021.

