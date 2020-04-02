Domino's Pizza Names Neil Smith Interim CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L, DPZ) announced the appointment of Neil Smith as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective 15 April 2020. The appointment follows the death of the Group's previous CFO David Bauernfeind in December 2019.

Neil will not be joining the board. He most recently served as CFO of Ei Group plc (formerly Enterprise Inns) from 2011 until its recent takeover by Stonegate Pub Company.

Matt Shattock, Chairman, said: "Neil will make an excellent addition to the team at this important time."

