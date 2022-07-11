Domino's Pizza Names Edward Jamieson New CFO

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said Monday that it has named Edward Jamieson as its new Chief Financial Officer, who is expected join the company in October 2022.

With this move, Edward will replace the current interim CFO, David Surdeau, who joined Domino's in November 2021.

Edward has most recently served as Regional Finance Director, UK & Ireland at Just Eat. He had joined Just Eat as UK Finance Director in 2018. Prior to Just Eat, Edward had worked finance roles in prominent, consumer-facing, digitally led businesses, including Amazon and Diageo.

