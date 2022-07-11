Markets

Domino's Pizza Names Edward Jamieson New CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said Monday that it has named Edward Jamieson as its new Chief Financial Officer, who is expected join the company in October 2022.

With this move, Edward will replace the current interim CFO, David Surdeau, who joined Domino's in November 2021.

Edward has most recently served as Regional Finance Director, UK & Ireland at Just Eat. He had joined Just Eat as UK Finance Director in 2018. Prior to Just Eat, Edward had worked finance roles in prominent, consumer-facing, digitally led businesses, including Amazon and Diageo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular