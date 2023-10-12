News & Insights

Domino's Pizza misses quarterly sales estimate as demand eases

October 12, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza DPZ.N on Thursday missed market expectations for quarterly revenue, as higher menu prices and delivery charges discouraged inflation-weary consumers from ordering at the restaurant.

Steeper costs of necessities, including rentals and borrowing costs, have forced consumers to spend their limited household budgets on cheaper home-cooked meals instead of ordering from restaurants, denting demand at Domino's.

Higher pizza delivery charges have also been a pain point for customers, curbing demand further.

Total revenue fell 3.9% to $1.03 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 10, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.05 billion, according to LSEG IBES data.

The company's same-store sales in the United States fell 0.6% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.14% rise, as per IBES data from LSEG.

