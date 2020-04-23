Domino`s Pizza Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $121.60 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $92.65 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $873.10 million from $835.96 million last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $121.60 Mln. vs. $92.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.07 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q1): $873.10 Mln vs. $835.96 Mln last year.

