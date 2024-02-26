Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $157.29 million

The company's earnings came in at $157.29 million, or $4.48 per share. This compares with $158.30 million, or $4.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

